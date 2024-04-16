Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During the stand-off in Ballymena, Ryan Desmond Connolly (34) broke windows at his own address at Crebilly Road in the town, and held a piece of glass to his own throat. The stand-off lasted from 6.10pm to 12.20am on a night in early January this year.

It was not the first time the defendant had been involved in a stand-off with police as there had been another incident in Ballymena in May last year. That case was dealt with at court last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defendant appeared via video link from custody at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday (April 16), and admitted charges of communicating false information to case a false belief that there was a bomb at his address and causing criminal damages to a Housing Executive property at Crebilly Road on January 3 this year.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker

A prosecutor said police responded to a "concern for safety" at Crebilly Road and the defendant told officers he had an "improvised explosive device and he wanted police to shoot him".

She said during a stand-off the defendant smashed a downstairs window and held a piece of glass to his throat. Eventually police used a taser on him.

The property was searched and police noticed a "metal pipe which appeared to be a pipe bomb and this is what they believed the defendant referred to". He had constructed a hoax device in the house, where he was alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was damage caused throughout the property and a number of windows were broken which cost £1,351 to fix.

He was taken to Antrim Area Hospital as he told police he had drunk bleach. He told police he had been drinking on medication which caused him to have "mental episodes".

The defendant admitted sending a photo of the "self-made pipe bomb" to a family member.

The court heard 64 police officers were involved in the operation including Armed Response. A defence barrister said it had been a "very concerning incident".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said in the two months leading up to the incident the defendant had sought help on eight occasions at hospitals but was in the community at the time of the incident.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "No doubt you were undergoing some form of mental health breakdown but that appears to have exacerbated by taking alcohol. You have struggled over a number of years with your mental health

"The offences are serious. This involved no less than 64 police officers. They thought somebody who was in possession of a bomb and it took six hours to defuse the situation.

"No doubt with hindsight it became apparent this was a hoax but that wouldn't have been apparent to the police who have to respond to these incidents with limited information and must take all these seriously for obvious reasons".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge said the defendant had 50 previous convictions and jailed him for eight months.

Last year a court heard Connolly caused criminal damage before being involved in a 'stand-off' lasting several hours in Ballymena town centre. He had been jailed for four months for that incident.

A prosecutor told the previous court police attended the Lighthouse hostel around 5.30am on May 31 2023 where the defendant, a resident, had kicked the front door through and had also damaged internal doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told Connolly left the hostel only wearing a dressing gown, and he was "armed with a Stanley blade".

The prosecutor said police located the defendant around 6.30am at apartments in the Broadway Avenue of Ballymena where there was a "stand-off".

Police saw him at an upstairs window and the defendant said he was going to drink a can of cider and then jump. An armed response unit and negotiators were called in and there was a "five hour period when the negotiations were ongoing".