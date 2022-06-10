Man who spat on police officer told he is lucky not to be jailed

Pavel Hyka (31), of Glenravel Park, admitted assaulting a police officer and attempting to cause criminal damage when, whilst in the back of a police vehicle, he kicked windows.

Ballymena Magistrates’ Court heard the defendant spat at the officer, hitting him on the shoulder, after 11.15pm on April 24 this year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defendant had the assistance of an interpreter at court.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the defendant would normally only drink “one beer a month” but on this occasion after a “fall-out” he had “four bottles of wine” and couldn’t remember what he had done.

The lawyer said Hyka was remorseful.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “The defendant must understand that spitting on police officers is totally reprehensible and the court will not tolerate same.

“It is somewhat fortuitous that the spittle didn’t land on the face or skin of the police officer. Had that happened he could have been facing, very easily, an immediate custodial sentence”.