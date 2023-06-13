Register
Man who stole from vehicle in Lisburn 'has no recollection of what he was doing'

A Belfast man who has been sentenced to serve a Probation Order has been warned by a Lisburn judge that if he is back before her again she “will be sending you to prison for as long as I can.”
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:50 BST

Martin Paul Halpin, 36, whose address was given as Ethel Street in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with interference with vehicles, theft from a vehicle, and possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The court heard that on Tuesday November 15, 2022, just after 7am, police received a call from an injured party at Warren Gardens in Lisburn who believed a male had stolen items from his car. The Injured party reported hearing a noise and seeing the defendant hiding behind a car, wearing a North Face jacket believed to have been taken from the vehicle.

When the police arrived, they searched the defendant and found other stolen items from the car. On searching his home, the police also located 2g of herbal cannabis.

Lisburn judge warns Belfast man to stay out of trouble. Pic by GoogleLisburn judge warns Belfast man to stay out of trouble. Pic by Google
Defence said the defendant has "no ability to recall the incident”.

He continued: “His father passed in July last year and that resulted in a escalation of drinking and drug abuse. He has no recollection of what he was doing at that location or the commission of the offence.

"He has a willingness to address his addiction issues and I would ask the court not to interfere with his liberty.

"If there is any hope of getting this man to stay away from offending perhaps a Probation Order would be better for him to deal with his issues.”

Imposing a Probation Order for two years with the condition that he actively participate in any addiction programmes which the probation officer thinks is necessary, District Judge Rosie Watters said: “He has a terrible record and has made a terrible mess.

"I am going to give him an opportunity.”

Addressing the defendant, Ms Watters continued: “I am going to give you an opportunity. Do your best and take the help there is with Probation.

"If you are back in front of me again I will be sending you to prison for as long as I can. You need to take this opportunity.”