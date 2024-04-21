Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary Cully (37), of Barra Drive, Ballymena, took £472 worth of cosmetics on November 29 last year; £208 worth on December 13 in 2023; £472 on December 22, 2023, and £266 on February 28 this year, according to his charge sheet.

He also stole vodka worth £53 from Lidl in Ballymena on New Year's Eve last year. The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

A defence lawyer said Cully has a "severe alcohol problem". The court heard he had a "very poor record for theft".

The court was told the defendant has applied for a job at a poultry factory as he "wants to do something constructive in his life" and District Judge Nigel Broderick said if Cully gets the employment he could then pay for the stolen items.