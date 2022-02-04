Man who supplied cannabis wants to get back on the ‘straight and narrow’

Lawyer Andrew Moriarty was speaking in relation to Phillip Mills (41) of Queen Street.

A prosecutor said on May 1 last year police saw males entering the defendant’s address and when they became “suspicious” they had gone to the property and could smell cannabis.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entry was forced and herbal cannabis was on the sofa and in the kitchen along with scales and a “heat-sealing machine”.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Mills arrived a short time later and was arrested.

A search uncovered 750 grammes of cannabis in a bag and £1,200 in cash.

A phone was seized and it showed evidence of the defendant “being concerned” in drugs supply with references made to “prices, weight and strains of cannabis” in messages to “several persons”.

Mr Moriarty said a pre-sentence report showed the defendant had “genuine remorse”; had displayed an insight and was assessed as a low likelihood of re-offending.

The lawyer said “what he did he did under pressure” and the defendant wished to become a counsellor and “wants to give something back.”

Mr Moriarty said Mills wants “to get back onto the straight and narrow”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said “normally” people received immediate jail terms for such offences but the defendant had a limited record and he placed him on Probation for a year along with 100 hours of Community Service.