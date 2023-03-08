A man who told a police officer he would "burn" homes belonging to "loyalists" has been given a three months jail sentence.

Gerald Gould (46), with an address listed as Linenhall Street in Armagh city but formerly with an address in Antrim town, pleaded guilty to making a threat, on July 23 last year, to damage property.

The charge sheet said it was 'a threat to destroy or damage certain property namely houses and flags belonging to another/others'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At an earlier court hearing it was said the allegation related to "flags belonging to residents of Parkhall" estate in Antrim.

Ballymena courthouse

However, there was no reference to flags when a prosecutor outlined the background to the case at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, at the latest hearing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defendant appeared via video link from prison where is a serving prisoner with a release date of October this year in relation to breaking into a pub on St Patrick's Day in 2021.

In relation to last year, a prosecutor said police attended a "domestic" incident at 4.30am on July 23 at Donegore Drive in Antrim.

The court heard that after being arrested, Gould told a PSNI officer: "All those loyalists are wee b*stards and I am going to burn ever single one of their f*cking houses."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence barrister said prior to his arrest there had been what Gould "believes a petrol bomb attack".

The lawyer added: "There certainly was an attack by fire on his own home and his belief that that had been occasioned by people in the relevant area and what he felt at that time was anger towards people he perceived to have been involved in this incident."