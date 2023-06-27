A 24-year-old man who threw a urine receptacle towards two elderly patients in Craigavon Hospital has been given an eight months jail term.

Jordan Hamilton Connor, aged 24, of no fixed address, Lurgan, appeared via video link at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with possession of class A Controlled drugs, two counts of disorderly behaviour and criminal damage. He has been in custody since he was arrested.

A Prosecutor said that on May 27 this year police saw Connor outside Aldervale flats in Craigavon having a verbal row with his partner. He had a facial injury and was unsteady on his feet. When searched police found a small bag of white powder. Police took him to the back of the police vehicle where he began to shout abuse and expletives towards his partner. He was told to stop but continued and was then arrested for disorderly behaviour.

As he had a head injury, the court heard, he was brought to Craigavon Hospital’s Resuscitation Department having collapsed in the car park. He was eventually given a bed in a ward where two elderly patients were sleeping and a young child who had been admitted.

Craigavon Courthouse. INPT21-239.

The Prosecutor said: “While in that area he shouted and swore and frequently asked for a smoke and to use the bathroom. Due to him being unsteady on his feet the nurse felt it was safer to bring him a urine bottle. At that stage he shouted loudly ‘I’m not f**king using that’ and threw the bottle across the ward in the general direction of the elderly patients.

"Whilst receiving medical treatment he pulled a wire off a heart monitor and was arrested for criminal damage to that.”

District Judge Chris Holmes said: “So we have two elderly patients and a child in a side ward waiting for emergency treatment in the A&E when all this happened.”

Connor’s solicitor said that a group at Aldervale flats had attacked his client and he sustained injuries. “He regrets the use of language and regrets that police had to be called at all. He is at pains to tell the court that he fully accepts responsibility and is very sorry in respect of those actions.

"He fully appreciates how serious the matters are. He very much regrets his behaviour in the hospital. I was ask Your Worship to take into consideration he had a head injury as a result of the attack.”

District Judge Holmes said: “It has been said from this court bench and every other court bench in Northern Ireland ad nauseum, acts of violence and disorderly behaviour either to or around paramedics, hospital workers and emergency workers generally will not be tolerated. It is simply not tolerable.

"Eventually persons like yourself with a bunch of cocaine in you and a huge amount of alcohol, when you are being wheeled in to a hospital department will realise you are in a ‘no go’ zone for bad behaviour.”

For possession of class A drugs Connor was fined £200. For disorderly behaviour at Aldervale he was given three months in prison. For criminal damage he was given eight months in prison. For disorderly behaviour at Craigavon Hospital he was given a four months jail term. All sentences to run concurrently.

