Man who ‘took law into his own hands’ given suspended jail sentence

A South Derry man who smashed two windows in a house following what was described as "a falling out", was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:50 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 14:50 BST

Jordan Rutter, aged 27, from Luney Lane, Desertmartin, admitted a charge of criminal damage arising out of the incident on November 26 last year.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan also ordered the defendant to pay compensation totalling £338.11 to the injured party.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that at approximately 2.20am, the injured party was in bed at her home in the Tullykeeran area of Maghera.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said she heard a loud bang and went downstairs where she found two windows had been smashed.

Counsel said when police arrived they found blood on a shard of glass and the DNA from this was later matched with the defendant.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant had taken drink and had behaved “wholly inappropriately”.

Mr Atherton said there had been a falling out between the defendant and the injured party, claiming she had subjected his family to a campaign of intimidation and harassment.

The solicitor said the defendant had taken the law into his own hands on this occasion.

He added that Rutter was an industrious young man who worked as a plumber and this incident had been an aberration.

Judge Mullan described the damage caused as "fairly extensive" and made a compensation order for £338.11 to Apex Housing Association.

She gave the defendant 12 weeks to pay.