Man who 'tried to strangle' his wife is sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court

A man with a Co Antrim address who "tried to strangle" his wife has been given a five months jail term.

Dusan Misun (42), of Fendale Park, Cullybackey, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates' Court after previously pleading guilty to a charge of common assault.

A prosecutor said on March 1 this year the defendant grabbed his wife by the throat and pulled her hair. When police arrived the injured party was crying.

A defence lawyer said the relationship is now over, adding that it was "fortunate that no serious injury was inflicted".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World.

The lawyer said the defendant had "feelings of guilt".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the complainant said the defendant "tried to strangle" her.

The court heard the incident pre-dated new legislation regarding non-fatal strangulation. The judge said had it happened after May, the defendant would probably have been charged with that offence.

Judge Broderick said courts take domestic abuse "particularly seriously".

He added: "This is a particularly bad case. There is a domestic abuse history but you also tried to strangle your wife. Non-fatal strangulation is a red flag in terms of domestic abuse and other more serious incidents".

The judge said it would have been a four months prison term but he increased it to five months because of the "aggravating features" in the case.