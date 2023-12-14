A man who used disorderly behaviour in Craigavon Area Hospital has had his sentence deferred until May next year while he takes part in rehabilitation at a Scottish residential centre.

Stefan Scappaticci, aged 31, from Orangefield Close in Armagh was charged before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday of disorderly behaviour and common assault.

The defendant was accused of using disorderly behaviour in Craigavon Area Hospital on May 13 this year and assaulting a man on the same date.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

None of the details of the case were revealed to the court on Wednesday and the defendant did not appear before the court.

Scappaticci was due before the court for sentencing on Wednesday and his solicitor said that there was a Pre-Sentence Report. “The first thing I can say is the defendant is not here. He is at a treatment facility in Scotland – a residential, rehabilitation centre,” said his solicitor.

District Judge Francis Rafferty asked Scappaticci’s solicitor if this is “the matter that he is undertaking whilst the Crown Court sentence is deferred?” His solicitor said yes.

The solicitor said: “In short, the crux would be today to take a similar course that the Crown Court took and defer the sentencing.”

The District Judge asked what the charges were in the Crown Court and his solicitor said that they were “drug-related” charges. He is due back in the Crown Court on May 7, 2024.