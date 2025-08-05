A man waiting at Antrim Area Hospital used derogatory terms against another man, claiming the person "didn't like him because he was wearing a GAA top".

Patrick Browne (27), of The Oaks in Ballinderry near Coagh, admitted being disorderly on July 26 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant was taken to the hospital by police in the early hours for a mental health assessment following a concern for his safety.

A prosecutor said in a waiting area around 4.30am the defendant became "increasingly loud" and was "attention-seeking". He was swearing and "looking round to see if anyone was paying attention".

The prosecutor added: "At one point a member of the public told him to be quiet. The defendant started talking to himself, speaking loudly, loudly enough to be heard calling this male a c**nt and a black b**tard saying the gentleman didn't like him because he was wearing a GAA top."

Police warned the defendant to moderate his behaviour, which he did not do so and he was arrested for disorderly behaviour. His behaviour continued and he was removed by officers.

A defence barrister said the defendant has mental health issues and was "hearing voices". He said it had been "despicable" behaviour.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said normally for such offences at hospitals immediate custody would be considered.

The judge said he was putting the defendant's behaviour down to mental health issues as opposed to being "deliberately obstructive" in the hospital.

The defendant was given a three months prison term, suspended for a year. The defendant had a record. He was previously in court for an incident in which he was screaming in the centre of Cookstown that he had a bomb strapped to his body.

He had been dealt with in August last year at Dungannon Magistrates Court for disorderly behaviour, resisting police and criminal damage and was bound over to keep the peace and was fined. That was for an incident in Cookstown on July 9 last year.

It was previously reported that around 1am on July 9 last year, police were tasked to an incident at Molesworth Road, Cookstown, where Browne was screaming that he had a bomb strapped to him. When police arrived the defendant resisted arrest and swore. He spat in a police vehicle.

A defence solicitor had told Dungannon Court that Browne was on medication and was not to consume alcohol with it but he had taken drink.

At last year's court a judge said the behaviour had been "crazy" and said it must have been due to the mixing of alcohol and medication.