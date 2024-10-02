Man, who was side-lined as godfather, assaulted police after christening party in Lurgan, court told

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Side-lined as a godfather to his friend’s new baby, a man was found by police being “held down” after the christening party, a Craigavon court heard.

Neill Dillon, aged 35, from Brookfield Mill, Banbridge, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with disorderly behaviour and two counts of assaulting police.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on February 12, this year at around 2.30am, police received a report of an ongoing disturbance at Dingwell Park in Lurgan.

When police arrived the defendant was being "held down” by another party on the floor of the property. The defendant was “aggressive” towards police attempting to kick one constable to the leg “but missed”.

"Police removed the defendant from the property where he continued to shout and swear despite police advising against such behaviour. This was causing disruption to local residents,” said the prosecutor.

"The defendant then lunged towards one constable in an attempt to head butt him but narrowly missed contact with him. Police spoke with persons at the property and it was alleged the defendant had become aggressive before police arrived.

"The defendant was then arrested for two counts of common assault and disorderly behaviour,” said the prosecutor.

She explained that one assault was the lunge at one constable whom Dillon "narrowly missed” headbutting on the face. The second assault was when another officer had been taking Dillon out of the property and the defendant “attempted to kick him”.

Dillon’s solicitor said there was no physical contact on either officer “which is fortuitous at the very least”.

“This was entirely an alcohol-fuelled incident,” said the lawyer, adding that Dillon had been drinking all afternoon and evening having attended the christening of the child of a good friend.

"Some dispute had arisen over the course of the day as to who was meant to be the godfather of the child. He had been invited to perform that function but when it came to the baptism ceremony he was left to one side and he felt a bit angered by that.

"His wife had been with him throughout the course of the day. She left. Some remarks were made and he got angry at that. He then became irate at the people he was with and that’s why police were called.

"He was being restrained when police arrived. His temper was up and he behaved in a way he was ashamed of,” said the lawyer.

He added that it is not the way his client ordinarily would behave and he has no relevant previous convictions.

"He feels a sense of shame and disgrace over it,” he said, adding that the defendant had pleaded guilty on the morning of contest.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said Dillon didn’t have a relevant criminal record. “Had your headbutt connected with the constable you would be going to prison today,” he said. "You are very lucky you missed.”

The district judge said he didn’t think it was worthy of prison adding that he felt Dillon was someone in need to get back into work.

He ordered Dillon to complete 180 hours of Community Service. “That’s unpaid work in the community to pay back for the damage you have caused. If you do not complete that in 12 months, I will send you to prison for four months.”