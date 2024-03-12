Man, who was six times over the legal driving limit when he crashed motorbike near Magheralin, gets four year driving ban
Graeme Portis, aged 33, from Tower Street in Belfast appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with having no L plates displayed, driving with excess alcohol in his blood and using a vehicle without insurance on December 17 last year.
A Prosecutor said that at around 6.30am police were tasked after a man crashed his motorbike on the Belfast Road, Magheralin. When police arrived a member of the public said the man got back on his bike and headed towards Moira.
Police found him “highly intoxicated” and he told them he was injured. When arrested he admitted he had been drinking. He failed a preliminary breath test after which he was brought to Craigavon Area Hospital. A blood sample taken read 213 micrograms of alcohol.
Portis’ defence barrister Mr Conor Lunny said there were a “litany of aggravating features” and Mr Portis knows this.
“It was not just a foolish episode but an extremely dangerous one. It wasn’t a run of the mill drink driving where he might have been protected by the cage of a car. He was on a motorbike and he had been before the court previously for similar type behaviour. He knows he has put himself in an almost impossible position.”
Mr Lunny said his client had been very frank with him from the outset and agreed he had been very "stupid”.
“As a result of that, this has spiralled downwards. He had a good job at the time. He had to leave that and has signed on for benefits. The motorbike has been seized and he acknowledges he will be off the road for quite some time,” said Mr Lunny asking the District Judge to “show some mercy”.
District Judge Francis Rafferty disqualified Portis from driving for three months for having no L plates plus fined him £75.
“For excess alcohol, in light of the reading, there will be a disqualification of four years plus a fine of £250 plus the Offender Levy,” he said. For having no insurance, the defendant got a 12 month driving ban plus a fine of £200. He was given 20 weeks to pay.