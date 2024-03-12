Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Graeme Portis, aged 33, from Tower Street in Belfast appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with having no L plates displayed, driving with excess alcohol in his blood and using a vehicle without insurance on December 17 last year.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

A Prosecutor said that at around 6.30am police were tasked after a man crashed his motorbike on the Belfast Road, Magheralin. When police arrived a member of the public said the man got back on his bike and headed towards Moira.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police found him “highly intoxicated” and he told them he was injured. When arrested he admitted he had been drinking. He failed a preliminary breath test after which he was brought to Craigavon Area Hospital. A blood sample taken read 213 micrograms of alcohol.

Portis’ defence barrister Mr Conor Lunny said there were a “litany of aggravating features” and Mr Portis knows this.

“It was not just a foolish episode but an extremely dangerous one. It wasn’t a run of the mill drink driving where he might have been protected by the cage of a car. He was on a motorbike and he had been before the court previously for similar type behaviour. He knows he has put himself in an almost impossible position.”

Mr Lunny said his client had been very frank with him from the outset and agreed he had been very "stupid”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As a result of that, this has spiralled downwards. He had a good job at the time. He had to leave that and has signed on for benefits. The motorbike has been seized and he acknowledges he will be off the road for quite some time,” said Mr Lunny asking the District Judge to “show some mercy”.

District Judge Francis Rafferty disqualified Portis from driving for three months for having no L plates plus fined him £75.