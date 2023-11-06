A Romanian national, who was so drunk he was scaring children in a play park and later bit a police officer leaving his finger “bleeding profusely” has received a three-month jail term.

Doru Mihai Mandric, aged 32, from Park View Close in Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with two counts of assaulting police and one charge of disorderly behaviour.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

A Prosecutor said that on Sunday, June 18, this year police were tasked to the People’s Park in Portadown to deal with a man who was “intoxicated and causing annoyance to children and the public in the park”.

"Upon arrival, police spoke to the male who was intoxicated, shouting and ranting incoherently and scaring the children in the park. He was identified as the defendant. He was unsteady on his feet and not able to follow basic instructions. When police tried to get him home, he continued to shout and swear profanities and this caused the public’s attention to be drawn to him. He was also rapping doors of houses in the area causing people to come out of their homes.

"When he was being warned by police he aggressively pushed a constable in the chest causing him to fall back. The defendant was handcuffed and arrested for disorderly behaviour and simple drunk and replied ‘no way’.

"Once he was conveyed to the police vehicle he attempted to get out and whilst a constable was restraining him, he bit and held onto his middle finger on the knuckle area of the right hand. The officer had to strike at the defendant to get him to release his bite. The constable’s skin was broken and bleeding profusely. The officer had to receive a tetanus shot and anti-biotics. He has a record.”

Defence counsel Joel Lindsay said Mandric had been “visibly distraught” during consultations and said he was “ashamed” of his behaviour. "There was upset and considerable drink taken. He was crying when I showed him the body worn video footage of his behaviour. He has worked at the same job since 2019. He suffered a serious accident in relation to one finger and this has resulted in him being on half pay.”

District Judge Bernie Kelly said she was “actually surprised” this is what he was facing in charges. “I would have thought a bite, which breaks the skin, causes blood to pour – bearing in mind it is a transmission of bodily fluids – should merit a Section 47 (assault causing actual bodily harm). Irrespective of what your client’s intention was, for the recipient of that, the impact on their life is horrendous. Obviously my sentencing options are much more limited.

"One comes across the situation where there are allegations of biting but the skin is not cut and therefore there is no potential suggestion of the recipient of that bite having to undergo quite extensive tests. I think you are all well aware of the type of tests they would have to undergo,” said the District Judge who added it could affect your life insurance.

"The impact on the recipient’s life is massive,” said District Judge Kelly, who added: “I think the crying is more because of his own self and nothing to do with the police officer whose impact on their lives is much more considerable than the impact of this case in Mr Mandric’s life.

"How you bite another human being to the point where you break their skin and extract blood from them is incomprehensible to me under any set of circumstances. Alcohol does not make you do something you are not capable of doing in sobriety.”

District Judge Kelly described the assault on the officer as “exceptionally serious”. She said: “You did not do this because you had alcohol on board.”

For the assault,which included biting the police officer, Mandric was jailed for three months and ordered to pay the £25 Offender Levy. For the other assault and disorderly behaviour charges he was sentenced to one month in prison on each charge. All charges to run concurrently.