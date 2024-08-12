Man who was unlawfully at large from prison for 12 years is back behind bars

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 12th Aug 2024, 12:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man who had been unlawfully at large for 12 years has been returned to custody after being arrested in Great Britain.

Thomas O'Brien (45), whose address was listed as 'unknown,' was brought before Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on foot of an arrest warrant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard the defendant had been arrested in Great Britain.

At court the defendant, who has been claiming benefits in the Republic of Ireland, was granted legal aid.

Magilligan prison. Picture: GoogleMagilligan prison. Picture: Google
Magilligan prison. Picture: Google

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had been a prisoner at Magilligan Prison and on July 16 in 2012 he became 'unlawfully at large'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The defendant had been serving a sentence for causing death by dangerous driving.

A police officer said on July 15, 2012, the defendant had been "granted a temporary absence" from prison from 9.30am to 3.30pm "and he failed to return".

A prosecutor said she understood the defendant had a year left to serve on the prison sentence.

The defendant was remanded in custody to appear at Coleraine Magistrates' Court on September 2.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice