Man who was unlawfully at large from prison for 12 years is back behind bars
Thomas O'Brien (45), whose address was listed as 'unknown,' was brought before Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on foot of an arrest warrant.
The court heard the defendant had been arrested in Great Britain.
At court the defendant, who has been claiming benefits in the Republic of Ireland, was granted legal aid.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had been a prisoner at Magilligan Prison and on July 16 in 2012 he became 'unlawfully at large'.
The defendant had been serving a sentence for causing death by dangerous driving.
A police officer said on July 15, 2012, the defendant had been "granted a temporary absence" from prison from 9.30am to 3.30pm "and he failed to return".
A prosecutor said she understood the defendant had a year left to serve on the prison sentence.
The defendant was remanded in custody to appear at Coleraine Magistrates' Court on September 2.