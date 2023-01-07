A Coalisland man who went to get cigarettes from his parents’ house after drinking, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Fifty-year-old Sean Augustin Herron from Mountcairn Court in the town, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy, for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Outlining the facts to Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday, a prosecuting lawyer said at approximately 5am on December 3 last year, police were on mobile patrol in the Coalisland area.

She said they saw the defendant’s car driving very slowly heading in the direction of the Glen Road. They activated their emergency siren and signalled for it to stop.

The lawyer said on speaking to Herron they noted that his speech was slurred and there was a smell of intoxicating liquor from him.

The defendant provided a preliminary specimen of breath which showed an alcohol reading of 68mgs. He told police that it “maybe the tablets.”

The prosecutor said he was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided an evidential specimen of breath which again showed a reading of 68mgs.

A defence solicitor said Herron lived alone in a flat and foolishly decided to drive to his parents’ house as he had no cigarettes.

He stressed it was a distance of less than a mile.

The solicitor said Herron now “deeply regrets” his actions.

"He’s a 50-year-old man who lives alone and is currently unemployed,” he added.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked that the defendant had a relevant conviction in 1995.

