A man with 115 previous convictions has been jailed for two months for causing criminal damage to a door at a hotel.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Glenn Connor (42), with an address listed as Caman Park in Ballykelly, committed the offence on August 23 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant had been "staying in a caravan" near the hotel. The door cost around £300 to repair.

The prosecutor said the defendant told police he believed there were incidents involving "demons" and he "kicked in" the hotel door.

The defendant appeared at court via video link from prison, where he had been on remand for four weeks. The defendant told the court he hoped to get into a hostel when released.