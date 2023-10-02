Register
Man with 115 previous convictions given jail term

A man with 115 previous convictions has been jailed for two months for causing criminal damage to a door at a hotel.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:48 BST
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Glenn Connor (42), with an address listed as Caman Park in Ballykelly, committed the offence on August 23 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant had been "staying in a caravan" near the hotel. The door cost around £300 to repair.

The prosecutor said the defendant told police he believed there were incidents involving "demons" and he "kicked in" the hotel door.

The defendant appeared at court via video link from prison, where he had been on remand for four weeks. The defendant told the court he hoped to get into a hostel when released.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said a report showed that while the defendant had a "history of poor mental health his time in custody probably has stabilised matters and there are no particular concerns about his mental health moving forward subject to him engaging with mental health professionals and probably following advice in terms of medication".