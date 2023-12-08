Register
Man with 125 convictions stole price reduction label printer from shop

A man with 125 previous convictions stole a label printing scanning device which could be used to reduce the price of items in a supermarket.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 8th Dec 2023, 12:58 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 12:58 GMT
Stefan Ralston (33), whose address was given as no fixed abode, also stole a packet of sausages from the same shop - the Co-Op in Ballymena - on June 24 this year. The total value of the items taken were £326.

The label device was recovered. On August 19 this year he stole a Samsung watch worth £432 from an O2 store in Ballymena.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from Maghaberry Prison where he had spent the equivalent of a three months sentence on remand on the charges.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A defence lawyer accepted Ralston's record "does him absolutely no favours". He said the defendant "has a number of difficulties which have plagued him".

He said Ralston had taken the sausages at a time when he was "trying to feed himself". District Judge Nigel Broderick said the record was "atrocious".

The judge said Ralston had already spent the equivalent of three months behind bars and in a bid "to try to break the cycle of offending" he handed down Probation to include engaging with alcohol/drug treatment.