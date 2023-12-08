A man with 125 previous convictions stole a label printing scanning device which could be used to reduce the price of items in a supermarket.

Stefan Ralston (33), whose address was given as no fixed abode, also stole a packet of sausages from the same shop - the Co-Op in Ballymena - on June 24 this year. The total value of the items taken were £326.

The label device was recovered. On August 19 this year he stole a Samsung watch worth £432 from an O2 store in Ballymena.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from Maghaberry Prison where he had spent the equivalent of a three months sentence on remand on the charges.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A defence lawyer accepted Ralston's record "does him absolutely no favours". He said the defendant "has a number of difficulties which have plagued him".

He said Ralston had taken the sausages at a time when he was "trying to feed himself". District Judge Nigel Broderick said the record was "atrocious".