Man with 126 previous convictions scanned banana barcode and failed to pay for £22 worth of chocolates
and live on Freeview channel 276
Adrian Aicken (34) of Ormeau Road in Belfast, committed the offence on October 16 in 2021, the January 16 sitting of Antrim Magistrates' Court, being held in Ballymena, heard.
The defendant had previously been convicted of the charge in his absence at court. A defence lawyer said the defendant, who had a "history of substance abuse," wished to appeal the conviction.
Advertisement
Advertisement
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was "quite sophisticated" as the defendant had scanned a barcode which he had taken from his pocket.
The judge added: "The figures themselves may not strike any objective observer as being particularly high - £22 worth of chocolate for 84p - but all these things are cumulative, they add up, and shopkeepers are under enough strain and profit margins are fine enough as it is without people coming in and stealing things and in particular in the context of your record."
Bail was fixed in the sum of £500.