A man with 126 previous convictions who who was convicted of fraud by false representation in relation to scanning a barcode for bananas worth 84 pence at a self-scan check-out at Tesco in Antrim town instead of paying £22 for three boxes of chocolates, has been given a six months prison term, suspended for two years.

Adrian Aicken (34) of Ormeau Road in Belfast, committed the offence on October 16 in 2021, the January 16 sitting of Antrim Magistrates' Court, being held in Ballymena, heard.

The defendant had previously been convicted of the charge in his absence at court. A defence lawyer said the defendant, who had a "history of substance abuse," wished to appeal the conviction.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was "quite sophisticated" as the defendant had scanned a barcode which he had taken from his pocket.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The judge added: "The figures themselves may not strike any objective observer as being particularly high - £22 worth of chocolate for 84p - but all these things are cumulative, they add up, and shopkeepers are under enough strain and profit margins are fine enough as it is without people coming in and stealing things and in particular in the context of your record."