Man with 153 previous convictions attempted to steal £1,000 worth of items from Boots store
Lee Sheppard, formerly with an address in the Coleraine area but now listed as Dunclug Gardens in Ballymena, was given a two months jail term when he appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on his 33rd birthday.
He committed the offence at Boots in the Tower Centre in Ballymena on May 27 this year and on the same day he stole protein powder worth £108 from Holland & Barrett in the same shopping centre.
Charges of stealing an electric scooter worth £600 and using it without insurance or a licence on February 9 this year were withdrawn by prosecutors.
A prosecutor said the defendant used "some form of magnet" to remove tags in Boots.
He attempted to steal two shavers, two hair straighteners and two electrical toothbrushes.
The defendant told the court he noticed "staff had caught onto me" so he left the items in a bag in the shop.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had "difficulties with substance misuse".
The two months sentence will be served concurrently with a present jail term.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant's criminal record was "appalling".