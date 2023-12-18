A Ballymena man with 158 previous convictions went to the drinks section of Marks & Spencer in the town where he opened wine bottles and began swigging the contents at the scene

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ciaran McKeown (29), with an address listed as Dunclug Park, admitted the theft of wine on October 23 this year. He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison.

A prosecutor said McKeown opened and drank from a bottle of wine whilst at the drinks aisle. He drank one £10 bottle and opened a second £7.50 bottle which he began drinking before being approached by staff. He left the shop and returned around 40 minutes later and took a third bottle of wine worth £9.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had been "plagued by drug and alcohol issues".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "very sad picture" that the defendant was "relatively young" but had "already amassed 158 previous convictions".