Man with 169 previous convictions admits fireworks offence

A man with 169 previous convictions has admitted using fireworks without a licence.
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Apr 2024, 13:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tony Simpson (36), formerly of Shane Court in Broughshane but now living at Bally Road near Ballymena, committed the offence on October 29 last year.

A charge of possessing fireworks in the Smithfield area of Ballymena town centre on the same day was withdrawn by a prosecutor at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Go beyond just reading the story - sign up for the Northern Ireland World newsletter

Sentencing was deferred at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by PacemakerSentencing was deferred at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker
Sentencing was deferred at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker

The defendant has also pleaded guilty to stealing Halloween decorations worth £99 from The Range shop in Ballymena on September 28 last year.

A defence solicitor said the "vast majority" of the defendant's record were motoring related and said he had not offended for a number of years.

Sentencing was adjourned to May 23 for a pre-sentence report.