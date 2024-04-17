Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tony Simpson (36), formerly of Shane Court in Broughshane but now living at Bally Road near Ballymena, committed the offence on October 29 last year.

A charge of possessing fireworks in the Smithfield area of Ballymena town centre on the same day was withdrawn by a prosecutor at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sentencing was deferred at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker

The defendant has also pleaded guilty to stealing Halloween decorations worth £99 from The Range shop in Ballymena on September 28 last year.

A defence solicitor said the "vast majority" of the defendant's record were motoring related and said he had not offended for a number of years.