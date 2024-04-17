Man with 169 previous convictions admits fireworks offence
Tony Simpson (36), formerly of Shane Court in Broughshane but now living at Bally Road near Ballymena, committed the offence on October 29 last year.
A charge of possessing fireworks in the Smithfield area of Ballymena town centre on the same day was withdrawn by a prosecutor at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 11.
The defendant has also pleaded guilty to stealing Halloween decorations worth £99 from The Range shop in Ballymena on September 28 last year.
A defence solicitor said the "vast majority" of the defendant's record were motoring related and said he had not offended for a number of years.
Sentencing was adjourned to May 23 for a pre-sentence report.