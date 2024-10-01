Man with 180 previous convictions 'took his top off' whilst being disorderly at train station on winter's night
Connor Floyd (26), with an address listed as Glentoran Place in Belfast, had also lunged towards a staff member putting him in fear of assault around 7.45pm on December 12 last year.
The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison.
A prosecutor said police were called to a report of a disturbance at the train station and a man being abusive to train staff.
When officers arrived the defendant was "agitated and aggressive". Staff told police Floyd had been "yelling and aggressive towards a female passenger on the platform".
When staff intervened the defendant lunged towards the staff member putting him in fear of assault. The defendant continued to shout at other members of the public, "taking his top off," and swearing.
When interviewed, the defendant said he had been "suffering a PTSD episode" and wished to apologise.
A defence barrister said the defendant, who he said is bipolar and has post traumatic stress disorder, instructed he had been having "a very bad day".
He said the defendant "genuinely wishes to turn his life around".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant's record was "appalling". The defendant was jailed for three months.