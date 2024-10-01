Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man with 180 previous convictions who was shouting at other passengers took off his top at a platform at Ballymena Train Station.

Connor Floyd (26), with an address listed as Glentoran Place in Belfast, had also lunged towards a staff member putting him in fear of assault around 7.45pm on December 12 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prosecutor said police were called to a report of a disturbance at the train station and a man being abusive to train staff.

General view of Ballymena Train Station. Photo: Google

When officers arrived the defendant was "agitated and aggressive". Staff told police Floyd had been "yelling and aggressive towards a female passenger on the platform".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When staff intervened the defendant lunged towards the staff member putting him in fear of assault. The defendant continued to shout at other members of the public, "taking his top off," and swearing.

When interviewed, the defendant said he had been "suffering a PTSD episode" and wished to apologise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence barrister said the defendant, who he said is bipolar and has post traumatic stress disorder, instructed he had been having "a very bad day".

He said the defendant "genuinely wishes to turn his life around".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant's record was "appalling". The defendant was jailed for three months.