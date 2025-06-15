Man with 224 previous convictions was caught with Class C drugs on train
Jackie Paul Kirkwood, of Church View in Downpatrick, had the offence detected whilst on the way back from Portrush on January 15 this year. Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told police were tasked to a report of "anti-social behaviour" on a train.
At Cullybackey Train Station a train conductor identified the defendant to police.
When Kirkwood was searched a strip of pregabalin - ten tablets - was found in his backpack. He confirmed to police he was not currently prescribed the tablets.
The defendant contested the charge and told the court he was on the way home from Portrush where he had headed "to collect money, for a horse, that I was owed".
The defendant said when he was jailed in 2021 the contents of his flat in Crossgar were moved to his mum's house.
He said he did not get his belongings until last year "and I didn't realise them tablets were in that bag". He said he had been prescribed pregabalin until 2021.
The defendant said he had taken the bag with him to "collect money, several thousand pounds, for a horse" and he also put some beer in the bag for the train journey.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said "I don't believe the defendant" and convicted him of having pregabalin without a prescription and handed down a two months prison term.