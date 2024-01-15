A man with 255 previous convictions has been remanded in custody after being charged with a string of shoplifting incidents.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. .Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Paul Ireland (36), of Anderson Crescent in Limavady, is alleged to have stolen clothing worth £559 from the DV8 store in Coleraine on January 6 this year and a number of thefts last year including 'designer fragrances' worth £422 from Boots in Derry/Londonderry in the summer and £360 worth of clothing from DV8 on December 28, 2023.

Objecting to bail, a police officer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena: "Mr Ireland has been evading police since December 11, 2023".

She said he was found "hiding in a garden shed" on January 8 this year. The officer said Ireland had previously indicated he steals and sells on items to "fund a drug habit".