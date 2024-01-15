Man with 255 previous convictions is remanded in custody after being accused of string of shoplifting incidents
Paul Ireland (36), of Anderson Crescent in Limavady, is alleged to have stolen clothing worth £559 from the DV8 store in Coleraine on January 6 this year and a number of thefts last year including 'designer fragrances' worth £422 from Boots in Derry/Londonderry in the summer and £360 worth of clothing from DV8 on December 28, 2023.
Objecting to bail, a police officer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena: "Mr Ireland has been evading police since December 11, 2023".
Advertisement
Advertisement
She said he was found "hiding in a garden shed" on January 8 this year. The officer said Ireland had previously indicated he steals and sells on items to "fund a drug habit".
Refusing bail, District Judge Nigel Broderick said Ireland had an "appalling" criminal record. The case was adjourned to Coleraine Magistrates Court on February 5.