Man with 255 previous convictions is remanded in custody after being accused of string of shoplifting incidents

A man with 255 previous convictions has been remanded in custody after being charged with a string of shoplifting incidents.
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jan 2024, 15:19 GMT
The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. .Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. .Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Paul Ireland (36), of Anderson Crescent in Limavady, is alleged to have stolen clothing worth £559 from the DV8 store in Coleraine on January 6 this year and a number of thefts last year including 'designer fragrances' worth £422 from Boots in Derry/Londonderry in the summer and £360 worth of clothing from DV8 on December 28, 2023.

Objecting to bail, a police officer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena: "Mr Ireland has been evading police since December 11, 2023".

She said he was found "hiding in a garden shed" on January 8 this year. The officer said Ireland had previously indicated he steals and sells on items to "fund a drug habit".

Refusing bail, District Judge Nigel Broderick said Ireland had an "appalling" criminal record. The case was adjourned to Coleraine Magistrates Court on February 5.