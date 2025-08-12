A man with 99 previous convictions stole tins of beer by putting them down the front of his trousers.

The incidents were part of eight thefts from Tesco in Antrim town. Colin Hawthorne (37), of Station Mews in Antrim, stole perfume and a tin of beer worth a total of £180 on October 23 last year.

On other days he stole items including a chicken and a bottle of cider worth a total of £10. The other offences were beer worth £5, beer worth £6, beer worth £8, beer worth £12, alcohol worth £4 and 'beer and cider' worth £20.

Sentencing had been deferred six months ago to see if he could stay out of trouble. A defence barrister told the earlier hearing at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had alcohol issues.

Court is told of eight thefts from Tesco in Antrim town. Image: Google

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant at the previous court he would "give him a chance" and deferred sentencing, adding "If he can stop stealing things for the next six months" he may avoid jail.

The case was back at court on Tuesday. A prosecutor said on a number of occasions the defendant placed tins of beer "down the front of his trousers".

Judge Broderick said the defendant had not re-offended. He said the defendant had an "appalling" record with the offences before the court increasing it to 107 offences.

The defendant was put on Probation for a year and also has to do 100 hours of Community Services. He was also ordered to pay compensation to the shop.