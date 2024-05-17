Full details regarding the alleged background to the case were not outlined to the court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man with an address listed on a charge sheet as PSNI Brooklyn - which is police headquarters based in Belfast - is contesting charges he faces.

Steven John Alexander George (39), is charged in relation to February 18, 2023. He is charged with unauthorised access to computer material and unlawfully obtaining personal data.

The full details of the charges are: 'Defendant on the 18th day of February 2023 caused a computer to perform a function with intent to secure access to a program or data held in a computer or to enable any such access to be secured, the access you intended to secure or to enable to be secured being unauthorised and you knew at the time when you caused the computer to perform the function that that was the case.’

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker

The second charge is: 'Defendant on the 18th day of February 2023 knowingly or recklessly obtained personal data without the consent of the data controller, contrary to Section 170 (1) of the Data Protection Act 2018.’

The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, May 14, and was adjourned to mid-June for a contest.