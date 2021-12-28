Man with Armagh accent sought after serious sexual assault

Detectives are appealing for information to anyone who can help with their inquiries, after it was reported that shortly before 12.10am a female was sexually assaulted by an unknown male in the Square in Moy.

The suspect has been described as being approximately 6ft in height, of medium / skinny build, and with brown hair which was spiky at the front.

He was said to have spoken with an Armagh accent, and was wearing a dark coloured coat, white top and blue jeans.

The Square, Moy. Image: Google

Police are urging anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist, to call 101 and quote the reference number 14 of 27/12/21.

Alternatively a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/