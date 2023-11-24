Man with 'breathing' problem entered water works and stole oxygen tank
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gerard Brammeld (36), with an address listed as Whitehill Lodge in Lisburn, had driven whilst 'unfit' after being to the water works at Dunore Road near Lough Neagh on July 22.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, he was sentenced on charges of burglary and driving whilst unfit.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The court heard the defendant, an ex-employee, removed a respirator and oxygen tank without permission. He told police he had woken up and "couldn't breathe" and knew there were oxygen tanks at Dunore.
The defendant had a previously clear record. A defence lawyer said the incident arose out of a "drug-induced psychosis".
She said the defendant had a "history of breathing difficulties which tend to arise out of panic attacks".
The defendant was put on Probation for a year and he was banned from driving for a year.