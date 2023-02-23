A man with a Crumlin address who had over a kilo of herbal cannabis in a suitcase at his home has been given a suspended jail sentence.

John McGrath (37) of Ballydonaghy Meadows, told police he believed the suitcase held around two kilos of cannabis.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing cannabis - a Class B drug - on April 14 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant said he bought the cannabis around three months before at a price of "£700" for his "own personal use".

The court heard the defendant had a previously clear record and there was "no evidence of supply".

A defence barrister said the exact weight of the drugs was "1.34 kilos of herbal cannabis".

He said police seized the defendant's phone and there was no evidence, of any kind, of drug dealing.

The lawyer said character references were handed in to court and they showed the defendant was "highly thought of" and does a "wealth of unpaid community work within the Belfast and surrounding area".

He added: "So many people of upstanding character speak so highly of this 37-year-old."

The lawyer said the defendant wished to put the matter behind him and he has now "freed himself of all drug issues".

Handing down a four months prison term, suspended for three years, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "Normally for an amount of drugs of this nature the court would consider an immediate custodial sentence."