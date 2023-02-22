A young Tyrone man who kicked a police driver on the shoulder causing the vehicle swerve on the road, has been jailed for six months.

Janos Bodak (24) from Magheraglass Road, Cookstown, admitted two charges of assaulting police, disorderly behaviour at Craigavon Area Hospital, causing criminal damage to a police vehicle, and disorderly behaviour at Oaks Road, Dungannon.

Sentencing Bodak, who appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday by video link from Maghaberry Prison, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told him that he had behaved like an animal in the police car and continued to do so within the confines of Craigavon Hospital.

Prosecuting counsel said on November 17 last year, while the defendant was being conveyed to hospital he kicked a constable on the shoulder causing the vehicle to swerve on the road and spat on officers.

Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer said he continued to be aggressive at Craigavon Hospital “shouting and swearing at doctors and nurses”.

A defence lawyer said Bodak is a young man who has had a difficult upbringing in the care system. He had developed a drink problem which had led to this behaviour.

He said the defendant is “extremely remorseful” and has spent time in custody which has given him plenty of time to reflect on his behaviour.

"He is extremely apologetic and appreciates the seriousness of the situation,” the lawyer added.