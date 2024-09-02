Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 51-year-old man is to stand trial on charges arising out of a road traffic collision in Cookstown.

Parlo Ribeiro from Forth Glen, Cookstown, faces two counts of causing grievous bodily harm to a man and woman by dangerous driving at the junction of Tullagh Road and Westland Road in Cookstown on January 1 last year.

Ribeiro replied that he understood the nature of the charges against him when he appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

He said ‘no’ when asked by the court clerk if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google

District Judge Peter Magill said there was prima facie case to answer and released the defendant on person bail of £500 to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court sitting on October 1.

Mr Magill also granted legal aid for one counsel.

Mr Michael Forde BL, represented the defendant.