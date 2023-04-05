Register
Man with Cookstown address sentenced for possessing two grams of cannabis

There was a strong smell of cannabis from a house while police were speaking to a Cookstown man at his door, a court has heard.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST

Colin Steele (34), of Crossglebe, was fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for possessing the drug on January 5.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (March 29) that at 5.10pm, police were speaking to the defendant when they noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the house.

The lawyer said Steele later handed officers a plastic container with two grams of cannabis inside.

Dungannon Courthouse.Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan noted the defendant has 11 previous cautions for similar matters as a youth.

A defence solicitor said it was a "somewhat unusual" case in that Steele was talking to police and was forthright about using the cannabis.

He described it as a recurrence of offending, but stressed there had been a long gap since his last offence.

The solicitor added that the defendant “does not routinely take cannabis”.