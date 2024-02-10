Man with Cookstown address who is accused of rape is released on strict bail conditions
Lazar Maius Paculescu, aged 29, from Loy Street, Cookstown, also faces charges of sexually assaulting a female, making threats to kill, assault and criminal damage arising out of an alleged incident January 26 last.
A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that they were agreeable to bail providing the defendant, who appeared in court by video link from Maghaberry Prison, resides at an address in Aughnacloy, has no contact with the alleged injured party, surrenders his passport, does not enter Cookstown as defined by the 30mph speed limit; does not consume alcohol in a public place and submits to a breath test if requested to do so by police.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan also put in place a curfew from 10p to 6am and released Paculescu on personal bail of £500, to appear again in court on April 29.