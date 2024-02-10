A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that they were agreeable to bail providing the defendant, who appeared in court by video link from Maghaberry Prison, resides at an address in Aughnacloy, has no contact with the alleged injured party, surrenders his passport, does not enter Cookstown as defined by the 30mph speed limit; does not consume alcohol in a public place and submits to a breath test if requested to do so by police.