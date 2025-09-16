A man with a Glasgow address appeared at the Magistrates Court in Ballymena charged with drugs offences.

He Li (41), of Durness Avenue, is charged with the importation of cannabis to an address in Ballymoney in April last year.

He is also charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis; and being concerned in the supply of cannabis in April in 2024.

The case was adjourned to Coleraine Magistrates Court. Image: Google

He is also charged with possessing and transferring 'criminal property' on September 10 this year.

A defence lawyer said the charges are denied. No bail application was made.

The accused was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to Coleraine Magistrates Court on September 22.