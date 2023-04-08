A man with an address in Glynn village has been jailed for three months after pleading guilty to a string of offences.

Javan McClure (28), of Glenvale Park, on October 12, 2021, was in possession of cannabis.

He admitted driving offences relating to March 12 last year including being in charge of a vehicle at Raloo Road near Larne whilst unfit to drive.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (April 6) how police received a report around 8am of a car "blocking a road" with its full beam lights on and a male was "asleep at the wheel".

The case was dealt with at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

The vehicle was then located at Raloo Road in the left hand lane "causing an obstruction".

The engine was running and the defendant appeared to be asleep. When awakened he was unsteady on his feet, was drowsy; had glazed eyes and had slurred speech.

The court heard the vehicle had bald tyres.

The defendant was found with cannabis and the drug MMC and a blood sample showed drugs in his system.

Meanwhile, he was in possession of '£5' worth of cannabis on April 7 last year.

On September 5 last year, he stole alcohol worth £143 from Tesco in Ballymena and had a firework without a licence.

He stole items worth £113 from The Range shop in Ballymena on September 12, 2022.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison.