Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
23 minutes ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
36 minutes ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
58 minutes ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 hour ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Man with Glynn address sentenced for a number of offences

A man with an address in Glynn village has been jailed for three months after pleading guilty to a string of offences.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 10:56 BST

Javan McClure (28), of Glenvale Park, on October 12, 2021, was in possession of cannabis.

He admitted driving offences relating to March 12 last year including being in charge of a vehicle at Raloo Road near Larne whilst unfit to drive.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (April 6) how police received a report around 8am of a car "blocking a road" with its full beam lights on and a male was "asleep at the wheel".

Most Popular
The case was dealt with at Ballymena Magistrates Court.The case was dealt with at Ballymena Magistrates Court.
The case was dealt with at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

The vehicle was then located at Raloo Road in the left hand lane "causing an obstruction".

The engine was running and the defendant appeared to be asleep. When awakened he was unsteady on his feet, was drowsy; had glazed eyes and had slurred speech.

The court heard the vehicle had bald tyres.

The defendant was found with cannabis and the drug MMC and a blood sample showed drugs in his system.

Meanwhile, he was in possession of '£5' worth of cannabis on April 7 last year.

On September 5 last year, he stole alcohol worth £143 from Tesco in Ballymena and had a firework without a licence.

He stole items worth £113 from The Range shop in Ballymena on September 12, 2022.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Read More
20 cracking photos of Easter 2007 fun in Larne

McClure was also banned from driving for a year and fined £200.