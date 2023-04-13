Register
Man with Greenisland address remanded on bail on indecent images charges

A 44-year-old man has appeared in court accused of making indecent images of children.

By Alan Erwin
Published 13th Apr 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 15:15 BST
The defendant was remanded on bail.
The defendant was remanded on bail.

Krzysztof Ratanow was ordered to stand trial on a total of 18 charges related to a series of videos and photographs.

The alleged offences were committed on a range of dates between 2006 and 2018.

Ratanow, of Moyard Gardens in Greenisland, faces nine counts of making an indecent photograph or pseudo photograph of a child. He is also accused of nine further offences of possessing either indecent or prohibited images.

Appearing for the first time at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 13, Ratanow confirmed he understood all of the allegations against him.

During the preliminary enquiry he declined to give evidence or call any witnesses at this stage.

District Judge Anne Marshall backed prosecution submissions that he has a prima facie case to answer.

She told the defendant: “You will be returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.”

Ratanow was released on continuing bail.