Ihan Westerhuis (23), of Main Street in Kells committed offences on January 8 this year.

He admitted charges of assault; assaulting a constable and possessing Class B and C drugs.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard 10g of cannabis and 20 Pregabalin tablets were found "concealed in him".

The defendant appeared at court via video link from prison.

A prosecutor said police arrested the defendant and had to take him to hospital where he was put under "guard".

Officers could smell cannabis but nothing was found during a search.

The prosecutor added: "As the doctors were discharging him and he was being escorted from the hospital he fell to the floor and began to take some type of seizure. Staff thought he was putting that on.

"He was then assisted back into a hospital bed and whilst there began to pull off cannulas and wrappings on his arms. The nurse who was looking after him tried to put those in the bin and as she walked away from him he kicked out making contact with her leg. No injuries, thankfully, to the nurse".

The prosecutor told the court the defendant "then indicated that he has concealed drugs in his rectum and a short time late police attempted to convey him for a CT scan for that".

As he was walking back to the CT room he pushed an officer causing her to fall and hit her head off a trolley in a hallway.

The prosecutor added: "The drugs then were found concealed within him. They were 10 grammes of cannabis and 20 Pregabalin tablets".

A defence barrister said the defendant had spent 53 days on remand in custody.

The lawyer said it was accepted the facts were not good with a nurse, "a public servant," trying to help the defendant and "his behaviour is reprehensible". He said it was the same with the police officer as "something more serious" could have happened when she hit her head off a trolley.

The barrister said he watched a BBC Spotlight programme about "young lives ruined by chronic drug addiction".

He added: "Unfortunately Mr Westerhuis is one of those. If he doesn't break this cycle he he is going to end up dead. Unfortunately he just can't break the cycle".

The lawyer said the defendant apologised for his actions at the hospital. The barrister said Westerhuis hiding drugs "up his rectum" showed how "far gone" he was.