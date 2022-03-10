Man with knife leaves shop staff terrified

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of the attempted robbery.

Detective Sergeant Ash said: “Just before 5pm, it was reported that a male had entered a shop in the Crumlin Road area before producing a knife and demanding money from a till.

“The man left empty-handed, making off on foot in the direction of Legmail Street, towards the city centre.

“The male is described as wearing a dark red jacket with white stripes on the shoulders, orange ‘hi-vis’ trousers with reflective stripes and a dark coloured hat. His face was also covered.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported by any staff members in the shop at the time, however, this was a terrifying incident for them,”

Anyone who was in the area, or who may have any information, including dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1259 of 9/3/22.