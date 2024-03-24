Man with Larne address admits extreme porn videos charge
A man has pleaded guilty to possessing what were described on his charge sheet as 'extreme pornographic images, namely 29 videos'.
Dariusz Krzciuk (50), with an address listed as Priory Gardens in Larne, faced one charge which related to between 2008 and 2017, according to the charge sheet.
The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, March 21, where the defendant had the assistance of a Polish interpreter.
The case was adjourned to May 2 for a pre-sentence report.