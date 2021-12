Eamonn Murphy (25), of Curran Road, is charged in relation to November 18.

Full details were not outlined at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

He is also accused of a burglary at The Fairways in Antrim town on September 14 this year when electronic equipment, power tools and drill bits, jewellery and food were allegedly taken.

He is also accused of stealing a pick axe worth £15 on the same date.