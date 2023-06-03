Register
Man with Lurgan address is sentenced after admitting possession of drugs

A Lurgan man has been given a six-month probation order by Lisburn Magistrates Court.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 11:51 BST

Mohammed Ushan Iqbal, 40, whose address was given as Ballynamoney Heights in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The court heard that on September 1, 2021, police travelling on the Moira Road in Lisburn had reason to stop a vehicle being driven by the defendant.

Police noted the smell of cannabis in the vehicle and during a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act, they located a deal bag containing approximately 1g of herbal cannabis.

Lisburn Magistrates Court imposes probation order. Pic by GoogleLisburn Magistrates Court imposes probation order. Pic by Google
The defendant told police the cannabis was for his own personal use and that he had paid £20 but declined to say where he had purchased it.

During sentencing District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “I am going to impose a probation order to keep you out of trouble.

"You have a record for other offending and you could go to prison for this.”

