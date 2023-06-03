Man with Lurgan address is sentenced after admitting possession of drugs

A Lurgan man has been given a six-month probation order by Lisburn Magistrates Court.

Mohammed Ushan Iqbal, 40, whose address was given as Ballynamoney Heights in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The court heard that on September 1, 2021, police travelling on the Moira Road in Lisburn had reason to stop a vehicle being driven by the defendant.

Police noted the smell of cannabis in the vehicle and during a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act, they located a deal bag containing approximately 1g of herbal cannabis.

The defendant told police the cannabis was for his own personal use and that he had paid £20 but declined to say where he had purchased it.

During sentencing District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “I am going to impose a probation order to keep you out of trouble.