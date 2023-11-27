A 43-year-old man, who produced a membership card to the Automotive Association based in Brooklyn, New York instead of a valid driving licence, has been banned from driving for six months.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kancho Asenov, whose address was given as Victoria Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with being an unaccompanied L driver, having no L plates displayed and making a false declaration to obtain insurance. Asenov’s lawyer Gabriel Ingram said his client was pleading guilty to all charges.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

-

A prosecutor told the court that on March 4 this year at around 12.40am, police were on mobile patrol in Lurgan Road, Waringstown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Officers had cause to speak to the driver of the vehicle and requested his licence and insurance document. He produced a membership card to Automotive Association based in Brooklyn, New York accompanied by a cover letter from the company. Police reviewed the documents and immediately recognised they were not valid to drive within the UK. Police cautioned the defendant and he made no coherent reply.

"He was brought to Lurgan station and provided police with a number of documents, namely a counterpart of the membership card and a copy of an insurance policy,” the prosecutor outlined.

"During interviews on March 10 he made a disclosure regarding the possession of a provisional driving licence. Police then contacted the Motor Insurance Bureau and the defendant’s insurance company confirmed that, at that stage, they were willing to provide insurance cover. At the roadside the defendant believed that the document he produced was a valid driving licence.”

Mr Ingram said his client lives in Lurgan with his three-year-old daughter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’s a single parent. He was married but he and his wife have separated. She is also Bulgarian and continues to reside in NI but he has lost track of where she is living. He is Bulgarian and has lived in NI for four years, previously having resided in the south of Ireland for four or five years. During that time he has been picking mushrooms for firms in the north and in the south of Ireland apart from the last three years as various medical ailments meant he was unable to work. He is currently unemployed.

"He did cooperate fully with police. He has somewhat of a complicated background having a New York licence. He says a friend organised this on his behalf and he genuinely believed it to be a proper licence. His friend has since left the country. In terms of his provisional licence, he has tried to rectify his position,” said Mr Ingram adding the defendant applied to sit his driving test twice but missed both appointments.”

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said he would take into account the defendant’s guilty pleas, adding: “You should have checked if you were permitted to drive before you got into that vehicle.”