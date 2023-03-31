Man with Lurgan address was spotted 'smashing his head' against windscreen of a car

A Lurgan man, who was spotted ‘smashing his head’ against the windscreen of a car, has received bail to appeal his jail sentence.

Dean Hanlon (20), from Donard Gardens in Lurgan appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (March 29) charged with disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

Court hammer

A prosecutor told the court that on Monday, August 22 at 12.30pm police received two reports of a man in the Trasna Way area of Lurgan ‘smashing his head of the windscreen’ of a vehicle.

Police spoke with the defendant’s mother who said Hanlon had been ‘smashing his head of the windscreen of his own vehicle’ and he had no facial injuries. The defendant was arrested for disorderly behaviour. He was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital. He was further arrested for criminal damage.

Police inquiries discovered the vehicle was owned by Motability Operations and registered to Hanlon’s mother.

His solicitor said her client admitted both offences and he was ‘heavily intoxicated’ at the time.

District Judge Bernie Kelly asked if he should be drinking alcohol at all given his record.

“Note the time of day we are talking about,” she said.

A defence solicitor said the defendant is working with the Simon Community to address his addiction issues and deeply regrets what happened. She added he gets great support from his mother and is in a stable relationship with his partner who is in the early stages of pregnancy. She referred to the fact that the defendant is on the Autism Spectrum Disorder and he is visiting various support groups.

The district judge pointed out that the defendant is also in breach of a suspended prison sentence for a similar offence.

His solicitor said Hanlon is ‘very concerned’ at losing his liberty.

DJ Kelly said: “Not concerned enough not to get this drunk in the middle of the day. Not that concerned.”

Following a plea for the judge to defer sentencing, Mrs Kelly reminded the solicitor her client was in direct breach of a suspended sentence.

“It is hard to ignore that when Mr Hanlon was aware of that at the time and chose alcohol over his suspended sentence,” she said.

DJ Kelly sentenced Hanlon to three months in jail for disorderly behaviour and ordered him to pay a £25 Offender Levy and for criminal damage, he was sentenced to four months in custody with both to run concurrently.

“I am also going to invoke the suspended prison sentence imposed at this court on February 11, 2022 and will impose that to the extent of one month to give you credit for the time you remained offence-free and order that the one month will run consecutively with the four months from today, making that a total of five months in custody.”

Hanlon asked if he could say goodbye to his girlfriend before he headed to the cells but Judge Kelly said: “No, you weren’t a bit concerned about her when you got drunk in the middle of the day.”