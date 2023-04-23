Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Prince Louis’ birthday celebrated with smiling wheelbarrow photo
1 hour ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
2 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
3 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
4 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation
4 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes

Man with Magherafelt handed over grinder containing herbal cannabis residue

A young Magherafelt man who handed over a grinder containing herbal cannabis residue, was fined £350 with a £15 offender's levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 11:50 BST

Aaron McErlean (22), from Mullaghboy Heights in the town, admitted possessing the drug on December 30 last year.

The court heard that at 10.45pm at a filling station on Moneymore Road, Cookstown, police stopped and spoke to the defendant.

Prosecuting counsel said police noticed a smell of cannabis coming from the car and carried out a search.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse.Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer said McErlean handed a grinder with herbal cannabis residue to police.

The prosecutor added that there was another male in the car and admissions were made.

A defence solicitor asked the court to give the defendant maximum credit for the way he has dealt with the matter and “did not try and avoid responsbility.”

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/steamin-may-day-holiday-weekend...

He added that the defendant is a aware that if he reoffends there would be a “more severe” outcome.