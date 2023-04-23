Man with Magherafelt handed over grinder containing herbal cannabis residue

A young Magherafelt man who handed over a grinder containing herbal cannabis residue, was fined £350 with a £15 offender's levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Aaron McErlean (22), from Mullaghboy Heights in the town, admitted possessing the drug on December 30 last year.

The court heard that at 10.45pm at a filling station on Moneymore Road, Cookstown, police stopped and spoke to the defendant.

Prosecuting counsel said police noticed a smell of cannabis coming from the car and carried out a search.

The lawyer said McErlean handed a grinder with herbal cannabis residue to police.

The prosecutor added that there was another male in the car and admissions were made.

A defence solicitor asked the court to give the defendant maximum credit for the way he has dealt with the matter and “did not try and avoid responsbility.”

