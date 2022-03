Jake Semple (22), of Hydepark Manor, is charged in relation to May 15 in 2019.

He appeared via video link from his solicitor’s office at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send a case to the Crown Court.

A prosecutor submitted there was a case to answer and a defence solicitor had no contrary submissions.