A Portadown man, who didn’t have a driving licence or insurance, was banned from driving after being caught drink driving near a nursing home.

Zdeno Dzuga, aged 27, from Carrickblacker Road, pleaded guilty at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (May 17) to driving with excess alcohol on his breath, having no driving licence, no insurance and failing to wear a seat belt on April 8, 2023.

-

Craigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gc

-

A prosecutor revealed that at 4.30pm that day, police were on patrol in Portadown and spotted the defendant driving without wearing his seatbelt. When they spoke to the driver they smelled alcohol. After failing a preliminary breath test he was taken to Banbridge custody suite where he gave a lower reading of 57 micrograms of alcohol to 100 ml of breath.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He didn’t have a Northern Ireland driving licence despite being resident in NI for over three years,” said the prosecutor.

Philip Reid said his client is a Slovakian who has been living here for five years and he has a partner and three children and is the sole earner. He had been drinking that day at his house and had gone to pick a friend up. “It was a foolish decision,” said Mr Reid.

The case was dealt with at Craigavon Magistrates Court