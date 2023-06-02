A man with over 100 convictions who, according to a defence lawyer, was "placed" by the Housing Executive in a hotel at Belfast International Airport because there was no other available accommodation, has admitted a charge of being 'simple drunk'.

Thomas William Kearney (32), with an address listed as no fixed abode, also pleaded guilty to being disorderly at the hotel. He also attempted to cause criminal damage to a police cell van at Antrim Area Hospital during incidents on May 26/27 this year.

The defendant appeared via video link from prison at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where a prosecutor said at 10.20pm on May 26 police received a report of a drunk male "causing issues" at the hotel.

When police arrived he was in the car park and "appeared to be highly intoxicated," where he was "stumbling". Police saw him shouting at staff and hotel guests were looking from windows because of the "commotion".

He was "loud and belligerent" and hotel staff said Kearney had been "shouting and swearing" in the hotel foyer where he had been "stumbling and causing concern to other residents".

The prosecutor said earlier the defendant had returned to the hotel in an "intoxicated state and continued to drink".

He was taken to Antrim Area Hospital and outside the Emergency Department he kicked a cell van window "multiple times".

A defence barrister said the defendant had fallen and had been taken to hospital with a "quite significant injury to his head and face". The lawyer said there had been "no issues" within the hospital. He said the injury may have played a role in the defendant's behaviour.

The court heard the defendant has now "lost" the accommodation at the hotel and upon release from prison will have to ask the Housing Executive to be homed on an "emergency basis".

The defendant wished to apologise to police for his behaviour, the barrister said. The lawyer said Kearney "needs some regular accommodation" to get "stability" instead of being housed in hotels.