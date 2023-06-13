Register
Man with over 100 convictions used a suitcase to steal alcohol in Ballymena

A man with over 100 previous convictions has been jailed for eight months after he used a suitcase to steal £330 worth of alcohol and honey at Sainsbury's and Tesco.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 13th Jun 2023, 08:49 BST

Kyle Rainey (32), with addresses listed on charge sheets as Lanntara and Rossdale in Ballymena, was one of two males who entered the stores with a suitcase on May 9 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard none of the stolen items had been recovered.

The defendant appeared at court via video link from prison. He also admitted possessing cannabis and five broken-up Xanax tablets on October 5 last year.

Ballymena courthouse.Ballymena courthouse.
He had 109 previous convictions and was in breach of a suspended sentence.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had "addiction issues".