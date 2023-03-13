Man with 'police baton' in his coat is told by district judge that carrying an offensive weapon is a very serious matter

A court has heard how a man was caught with a ‘flexible extendable police baton’ in his jacket.

Ballymena courthouse

Macauley Pollard (29), of Markstown Grove, Cullybackey, had the 'offensive weapon' in Ballymena on July 14 last year and he also had cannabis.

On October 13 last year he had driven whilst unfit at Crankill Road near Ballymena; there was a defective tyre on the vehicle and he was in of Pregabalin and cannabis.

The court heard there had been a collision between a car and a van and the car, which Pollard had been driving, had "substantial frontal damage".

A blood sample showed "a number of prescription and controlled drugs within his system".

A defence barrister said the baton had "sat in a friend's house" and when Pollard was leaving he gathered up his belongings and "the baton was placed into the coat pocket" and "he is not sure whether he put it there or someone else put it there".

The lawyer said there was "no suggestion it was about to be used".

Regarding the driving incident, the barrister said Pollard had "taken sleeping tablets" and also a tablet his friend gave him and he "wasn't sure what it was".

The barrister said Pollard crashed into the back of a van and "thankfully neither he nor his passenger nor the driver of the van were injured in any way".

The lawyer said the defendant claimed his passenger had "attempted to grab the wheel".

The barrister told the court the defendant had been the "subject of a number of paramilitary attacks in the community" which had involved "quite substantial injuries".

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant "carrying an offensive weapon is a very serious matter" and Pollard had a similar previous offence.

Pollard was given a three months jail sentence; was banned from driving for 16 months and was fined £475.